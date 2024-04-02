Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,790,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 29,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of CLF opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

