Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

