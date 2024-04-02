Claro Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

