Claro Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

