Claro Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $351.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average is $440.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.