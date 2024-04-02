Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

