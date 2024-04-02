Chicago Capital LLC Sells 58,912 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58,912 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

LOW stock opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.