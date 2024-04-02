Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $280.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

