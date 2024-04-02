California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after acquiring an additional 821,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

