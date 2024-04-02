BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
BLW opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
