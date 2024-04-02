BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

