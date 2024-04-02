Bensler LLC Sells 72 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bensler LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

