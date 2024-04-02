Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

