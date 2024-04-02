Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.78 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

