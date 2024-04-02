Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

