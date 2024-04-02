Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average of $471.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

