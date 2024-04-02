Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,292 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

