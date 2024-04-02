Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
ALHC opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
