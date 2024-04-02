Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

