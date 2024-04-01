UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $494.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

