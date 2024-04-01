United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $721.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $666.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

