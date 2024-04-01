True North Advisors LLC Sells 7,329 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

