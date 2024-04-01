True North Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
IWB opened at $288.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.