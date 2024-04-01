True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 24,539 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

