True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after buying an additional 855,833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156,880 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 152,911 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.94 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

