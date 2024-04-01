True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.62 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

