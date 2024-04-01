The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 293.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

