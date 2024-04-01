Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $177.21 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.40. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.