Secure Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

