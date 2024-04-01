Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $180.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

