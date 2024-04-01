Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.49 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

