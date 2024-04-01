Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

