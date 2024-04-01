Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $383.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

