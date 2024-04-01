Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $607.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.