Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 3.91% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CTA opened at $24.95 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.