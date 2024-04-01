Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,169 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

