Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 52,818 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,818 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

