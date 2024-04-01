Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $344.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.02 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

