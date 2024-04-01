Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.73. The company has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

