Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $397.76 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

