Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,798 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

