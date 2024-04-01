Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.