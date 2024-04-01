Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,327,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $485.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $378.34.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

