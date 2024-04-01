Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

AMGN stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

