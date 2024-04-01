Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $300.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.26 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

