Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.