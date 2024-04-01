Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

