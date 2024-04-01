Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $301.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average of $253.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $660,729.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,926,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,440,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

