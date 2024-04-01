Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

