Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.76 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.95 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.23.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

