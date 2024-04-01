Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

