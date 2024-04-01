Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,563 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 288,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DGRO stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

